Adipurush teaser out; ‘I think it's the most prestigious film in my life’, says Prabhas

The teaser for Adipurush, which is one of the most anticipated Indian films of 2023, was released

on Sunday. The film unites the talents of Prabhas and Om Raut, who directed the Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which was one of the biggest Indian box office hits of 2020, according to sources.

Also read: Adipurush first look: Prabhas transforms gracefully into the war hero, Lord Ram

Reports stated that Adipurush is Om's take on the Ramayana by Valmiki. The film is set 7,000 years ago and in the film, Prabhas' character is called Raghav, which is another name for Ram. The role of Sita will be played by Kriti Sanon (Janaki) while Saif Ali Khan will be playing the role of Ravana in the film.

Media sources said that Post-Tanhaji, Om could have cast any Indian A-list actor for his next film but he chose Prabhas. On the topic of casting the actor, Om said in an interview, “I always had Prabhas in my mind when I was writing Raghav's character -- it became so compelling for me. If it was not him, I would have not made the film (sic).”

Also read: Prabhas to play dual role in Raja Deluxe?

Sources added that Om travelled to Hyderabad from Mumbai in the middle of India's first Covid-19 lockdown to discuss the film with Prabhas in person. The actor described the meeting as a ‘super exciting day’. “After three days, I got a little stressed because I thought it was the most precious film for the country -- can I do it? Om said not to worry and so it was a beautiful thing that happened. I think it's the most prestigious film in my life (sic),” Prabhas was quoted as saying.

Prabhas added that he signed the film because of the intriguing screenplay and how it integrates the history and culture of India. “The way he designed the film was amazing, huge. And I think he made it very well (sic),” Prabhas told media sources.