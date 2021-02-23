Adipurush director Om Raut has welcomed Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star, Sunny Singh, into the cast with a warm gesture. Sunny received flowers along with a welcome note from his director that read “Dear Sunny, Thank you again to be there...First day of our new journey together. God willing many more such. Luv, Om.”

Sunny Singh was papped at Versova Jetty on Monday evening as he began shooting; he will reportedly be seen in the role of Laxman with Prabhas playing Ram in the film, and Saif Ali Khan is supposed to play the antagonist, Ravan (Saif Ali Khan is currently on paternity leave until March to welcome his newborn child). The film will be made under a whooping budget of Rs. 400 crore. The makers have roped in VFX supervisors of Avatar and Star Wars for the graphics of the film. There is speculation that Kriti Sanon will soon be announced as the female lead of the film.

"Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film," Prabhas said. Adipurush was announced on August 18, 2020. Prabhas took to Instagram and wrote, "Celebrating the victory of good over evil!” He also revealed the poster and wrote,” 7000 years ago existed the world’s most intelligent demon! #Adipurush.” The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Om Raut, and Prasad Sutar Rajesh Nair. The film is expected to have a theatrical release on August 11, 2022.