Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rhea Chakraborty, and Emraan Hashmi, will be released in theatres on April 30.

Big B tweeted the first poster of the film featuring him and Emraan. They appear to be trying to solve a mystery, while other actors including Annu Kapoor and Krystle D’souza look on.

“#Chehre se bada koi naqaab nahi hota!Uncover the real #Chehre, much-awaited mystery-thriller, in theatres on 30th April 2021,” Amitabh captioned the poster. Emraan shared the same picture on Twitter.

The action-thriller has been directed by Rummy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit.

Though the movie also reportedly stars Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested in a drugs case that followed the death of her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, she has not been featured in the film poster. Her name has not been mentioned as part of the cast either.

Director Rumi revealed that he had met Rhea recently and that she would return to work this year. “She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say,” media reports quoted him as saying.

Chehre also features Siddhanth Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.