Adipurush first look: Prabhas transforms gracefully into the war hero, Lord Ram

The first look of Prabhas as Lord Ram from Om Raut’s directorial, Adipurush, has been released this morning. Prabhas took to his official social media handles and shared posters of the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Kneeling and aiming a bow and arrow towards the sky, the first look got his fans pretty excited already. The Radhe Shyam actor is also seen wearing a dhoti, hair tied at the back, and dons a rudraksha bracelets on his arm.

Taking to his Instagram, Prabhas wrote, “|| Aarambh || Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. #AdipurushInAyodhya.” The movie’s first poster and teaser will be unveiled on October 2 at 7.11 pm.

Taken from Prabhas' Instagram

Adipurush is a Hindu mythological film based on the epic Ramayana. Shot in the languages Hindi and Telugu, the movie features Prabhas as Raghava (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana). Bankrolled by T-Series and Retrophiles, the movie is made on a budget of about 500 crores, making it one of the most expensive movies ever made in India.

Speaking of the technical crew, Karthik Palani is the cinematographer, Sachet-Parampara for music and the movie’s editing is done by Apurva Motiwale and Ashish Mhatre.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on 12 January 2023 in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D formats.