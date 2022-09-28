Adipurush teaser and first poster to be unveiled soon in Ayodhya

Confirming the speculations, the makers of Adipurush have announced that the teaser of the film, along with the first look poster, will be launched on October 2 at an event in Ayodhaya, Uttar Pradesh.

Adipurush is set to hit the big screens on January 12, 2023.

Announcement on Twitter

Directed by Om Raut, the upcoming film stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon as the leads. The film is expected to be based on the Hindu epic Ramayana with Khan essaying the antagonist. Hence, the makers have planned to unveil the teaser in Ayodhya which is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Ram.

With T Series producing the film, it is made on a grand scale and will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It is to be noted that Prabhas has a few other pan-Indian projects in the pipeline apart from Adipurush. The actor has Project K with Nag Ashwin, and Salaar with Prashanth Neel.