Big B dubs for his cameo appearance in Gujarati film ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lent his iconic baritone to the narration for the upcoming Gujarati film Fakt Mahilao Mate, where he will also be seen in a cameo appearance.

The film stars Yash Soni and Deeksha Joshi and is directed by Jay Bodas.

Veteran Producer Anand Pandit says: Amit Ji always brings child-like energy to work. Even in a dubbing studio, he is full of joy and gives his all to every line, every word, and every inflection.

“He has always been a master of long dialogues and to see him wrap up a long dubbing session with such passion and ease and that too in Gujarati was truly a humbling and inspiring experience.”

Jointly produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah, Fakt Mahilao Mate is touted as a family-centric comedy. The film is releasing on August 19, 2022.

This is not the first time Amitabh is lending his iconic voice to a film. The thespian has also lent his vocal prowess to songs such as Rang Barse, Hori Khele Raghuveera, Rozana Jiye, and Ekla Cholo Re, among many others.

Anand Pandit who’s a film producer, and distributor and owns Anand Pandit Motion Pictures, a film studio that produces and distributes Bollywood films such as Total Dhamaal (2019), Missing (2018), Sarkar 3 (2018), and Great Grand Masti (2016). Pandit has also produced several other films including The Big Bull and Chehre.

On the acting front, the 79-year-old Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in films such as Brahmastra, Good Bye, Uuchaai and Project K.

