Paloma about town: Coffee mixology, cheese paired with Gujarati condiments, and an art show

Coffee, cheese, gemstones and art... just a few keywords from a regular week in Chennai. You can’t say we don’t have variety. I’ll start with the cheese part and go from there. I got to be part of a unique Cheese pairing session by Kase, where pastoral goat and sheep milk cheese made in Gujarat were paired with Gujarati farsan condiments… yup you read that right. It was a really interesting coming together where we got to hear from Parul Bhatt of Parul’s Magic, the lady behind all the yummy dips and sides, and cheese makers Arpan and Bhimsi, from the Maldhari community. While the combination of Chevre and Chundo may not be one you think of on your own, once I tried it, I was hooked! That was just the start, there were a multitude of Gujju delights paired with the Chevre, including the ever-popular thepla, that had all of us nodding in approval. More please!

Arpan, Namrata, Bhimsi, Parul & Anu at the cheese pairing event

Birthday fun: Nisha, Paloma, Zara, Bindya, Aru, Rachel, Reena, Jennifer, Kashish, Antara, Shweta, Mehndi, Shamshad, Nirupama, Divya & Sunil



Next up... coffee. A coffee mixology workshop at Canvas by Sketch saw coffee lovers unite for an interactive session. Sam, the expert for the evening, managed to pack a lot of info into a short amount of time, with insights into the different flavours, brewing techniques and a smattering of tips and tricks. I’m also sure everyone was up till 3 am. Not too far away, and continuing with the theme, a ‘small’ catch-up was planned to celebrate Mommy blogger, former model and all-round sweetheart, Aru Nayar Mani’s birthday. The impromptu coffee plan started to look more like a sundowner with the huge noisy group that descended on Sage and Lavender to wish the birthday girl. We raised our cappuccinos and wished Aru the best year ahead — with lots more fun shoots and many Insta followers.

Vinsu at the launch of the new Tanishq store in Velachery





Many of the same faces were seen at the launch of the new Tanishq store in Velachery, where key pieces of the new collection were highlighted with a mini fashion showcase. We especially loved the addition of the all-white bride with the delicate diamond neckpiece. Our last stop was at VA Gallery for the opening of Earth Stories by artist Shalu Juneja, in the presence of art historian and critic, Ashrafi Bhagat, the guest of honour for the artsy evening.