‘Appu lives in the hearts of millions,’ tweets PM Narendra Modi as the trailer for Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film, Gandhada Gudi, releases

Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project, Gandhada Gudi, is rapidly moving toward completion and the makers released a trailer for the film on Sunday. According to sources, the documentary-drama, which is set to release on October 28, has been helmed by Amoghavarsha. It features the last big screen appearance of the late film actor. Fondly known as Appu, Puneeth passed away last year due to a heart attack on October 29, 2021, at the age of 46 years.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday pay tribute to Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar in Bengaluru

After unveiling the Gandhada Gudi trailer, the actor’s wife, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar tagged the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and tweeted, “Namaste @narendramodi, Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you & would have loved to share with you in person.”

Namaste @narendramodi ಅವರೇ,

Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you & would have loved to share with you in person.



Trailer link: https://t.co/36NncpkVK9 pic.twitter.com/ObdbyXTZ0M — Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar (@Ashwini_PRK) October 9, 2022

Responding to Ashwini's tweet, Modi tweeted, “Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour.”

Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour. https://t.co/VTimdGmDAM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2022

Also read: Puneeth Rajkumar to be awarded Karnataka Ratna posthumously on November 1: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Sources said that incidentally, Gandhada Gudi is the name of an iconic Kannada film starring Puneeth's father, the late Dr Raj Kumar. Puneeth made his on-screen debut at the age of six months. He also won a National Award as a child artiste for the 1985 film, Bettada Hoovu. He made his debut as a lead actor in 2002 in the film, Appu and went on to act in 29 films, stated reports.

According to sources, the Karnataka government will present the Karnataka Ratna award posthumously to the late Kannada actor on the day of Karnataka Rajyotsava (state formation day), this year (November 1, 2022).