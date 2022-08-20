Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday pay tribute to Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar in Bengaluru

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who were in Bengaluru on Friday to promote their upcoming film Liger, paid tribute to the late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. The actors visited the Samadhi of the actor located within the premises of Kanteerava stadium and paid a floral tribute to him. Media sources state that the pictures of Vijay and Ananya in the stadium went viral on social media.

Puneeth Rajkumar, the youngest son of late Kannada film star Dr Rajkumar passed away on October 29, 2021, at the age of 46 due to cardiac arrest. The actor who was popularly known as Appu by his fans made his on-screen debut at the age of six months. He also won a National Award as a child artiste for the 1985 film, Bettada Hoovu. He made his debut as a lead actor in 2002 in the film, Appu, and went on to act in 29 films, stated reports.

The Karnataka Government had recently announced to honour the late actor posthumously with the Karnataka Ratna award, which is the state’s highest civilian honour. The award ceremony will take place on November 1, 2022, on the day of Karnataka Rajyotsava (state formation day).

Sources added that later on Friday, the actors headed to promote the film at Mantri Mall in Bengaluru. Liger will be released in theatres on August 25. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu in various roles. American boxer, Mike Tyson will also make a special appearance in the film. The film has been produced by Puri Connect in association with Karan Johar’s production house, Dharma Productions. According to sources, Puri, Charmme Kaur, Karan, and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.