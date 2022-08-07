Liger: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday sizzle in Aafat

After Waat Laga Denge and Akdi Pakdi, the third song titled Aafat from the upcoming pan-Indian film of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger is out. The video song shows sizzling chemistry of Vijay and Ananya. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi in all languages.

Vijay took to Twitter to share the video song and wrote, “Vibe to the most electric song of the year #AAFAT.” The Hindi song is crooned by Zahrah Khan and Tanishk Bagchi, the Telugu version is by Simha & Sravana Bhargavi, the Tamil is sung by Deepak Blue & Haripriya, the Malayalam is by Manzoor Ibrahim & Jyotsna Radhakrishnan and the Kananda version is crooned by Santosh Venky & Divya Ramachandra.

The last two releases from the album have already become popular on the internet. While first song Akdi Pakdi was a peppy dance number with some fast-paced beats, Waat Laga Denge is a mass anthem.

Liger is a much-awaited pan-India films and is releasing on August 25. The film marks the debut of the actor Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood. In the upcoming sports film, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a kickboxer with a speech defect. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. Mike Tyson also plays a cameo role in Liger. The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in association with Puri Connects.

Meanwhile, the actor is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film. On Saturday, Vijay reached Patna to promote the film and enjoyed chai with fans at a famous tea stall in Patna.