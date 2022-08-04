The promo for the third single from Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday is out now! Titled Aafat, the promo was released by Vijay, who calls Ananya ‘beautiful drama queen.’ The teaser gives a glimpse into their chemistry and looks different from the previous tracks, Akdi Pakdi and Waat Laga Denge.

The Arjun Reddy actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “There’s always a beautiful drama Queen who will come between a mother and son! #Aafat Song Tomorrow at 4 PM! #FirstOnTwitter #Liger”

For the unversed, Liger is a sports action film, directed by Puri Jagaannadh. The movie tells the story of an underdog martial arts player (played by Vijay), who goes onto representing India in MMA tournaments. While Ananya plays his love interest, the movie also features Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson in important roles. The technical crew includes Vishnu Sarma for cinematography, Junaid Siddiqui for editing and Sunil Kashyap, Vikram Montrose, Tanishk Bagchi and Lijo George-DJ Chetas for music. Bankrolled by Puri, Charmee Kaur and Karan Johar, the movie was simoultaneously made in both Hindi and Telugu, marking Vijay’s Bollywood debut.

Liger will hit the big screen on August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.