Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam post-production work going at brisk pace

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was recently in spotlight after she appeared in talk show Koffee With Karan, is set to appear in the titular role in the upcoming mythological drama Shaakuntalam helmed by Gunasekhar.

While the shooting has been wrapped up, the makers have now announced that the post-production works are going in full swing. A note from the makers said, “This is to all the fans who’ve been tweeting asking for updates about Shaakuntalam: the post production work is going on at a brisk pace, the challenging CG complexities are being dealt with good precision as we prepare to give you a good quality output.. hence the time.”

Neelima Guna on Twitter

The makers also requested the audience to shower the team with their support and promised to keep giving updates about the film.

Set in Himalayas, Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa's epic Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The film also has Dev Mohan as King Dushyanta, Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi and Tamil actor Aditi Balan and Allu Arha in supporting roles. The Mani Sharma musical is slated to release on a pan-India scale in the second half of this year. The film is produced by Neelima Guna.

Besides this film, Samantha will also be seen in Yashoda, Kushi, and The Arrangements of Love.