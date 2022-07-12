Samantha refused to use body-double for action scenes in Yashoda, says director duo Hari-Harish

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is riding high on success with her back-to-back hit films. The actress is not only making a mark with her acting skills but her recent dance number in Pushpa also won her appreciation. Now, when the actress is gearing up for her next release Yashoda, her directors Hari and Harish have revealed that she was the first choice for the film. They also shared that Samantha did not want to use a body double for her action scenes in the film.

Talking to a media portal the director duo who are making their directorial debut in Telugu with Yashoda shared that Samantha refused to take any help for action scenes. “The major action portion of the film has been shot on sets. For the fight sequences, Sam wanted to be there for rehearsals that went for two or three days... she wanted to do all the scenes herself. She absolutely said no to body doubles and even in a few scenes where the rope is required for safety, she did it on her own. She was totally enjoying it,” said the director duo to a media portal.

The two also revealed that Samantha said yes to doing the project in just 25 minutes. “We wanted to approach a star who can understand different storytelling, which is also commercial to meet mainstream audiences’ expectations. We wanted to get someone who can perform well and has equal stardom... the first choice was Samantha and luckily, within 25 minutes of the first meeting, she said yes,” the duo revealed.

According to the media portal, the directors who are making a pan-India film for the first time, Samantha had told them, ‘I’m getting goosebumps, I want to do this film,’ the director duo said. Apparently, Yashoda was signed for the film even before she came on board for The Family Man 2.

Hollywood action directors Yannick Ben and Venkat Master from Tollywood have designed major action sequences in Yashoda.