Vijay Deverakonda’s Mumbai diaries: The Liger actor enjoys local train ride with co actor Ananya Panday

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are leaving no stone unturned to create hype about their next, Liger. The two are busy promoting their film in Mumbai. And just like many other actors in the recent past, who went local to promote their film, the Arjun Reddy actor also decided to go local and enjoy a local train ride. A video of the two enjoying a morning ride in local is surfacing on the internet where the two are seen indulging in a chat. While Vijay opted for a black T-shirt and blue denims for the ride, Ananya went for a yellow corset crop-top along with blue denim. In the video VD is even seen relaxing on Ananya Panday's lap on the way to the promotional event.

Yesterday, the two were seen grooving in the suburbs of the maximum city along with their fans.

Meanwhile, the makers of Liger have dropped the second single from the film today. Titled Waat Laga Denge, the song is all about the attitude of Vijay Deverakonda’s character. The The track talks about the undying courage of a kickboxer, who refuses to give up despite numerous hurdles. The music is composed by Sunil Kashyap.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, this much-anticipated drama enjoys a powerful cast including Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu alongside Legendary boxer Mike Tyson in an important cameo.

Vijay Deverakonda plays a kickboxer in his next and had undergone a massive amount of training to get the physique just right. Thailand-based stunt director Kecha has choreographed the action sequences for the flick. The film is slated to release in the cinema halls in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam across the nation on 25th August this year.

Meanwhile, the two also appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 and revealed how the two went on a friendly date once.