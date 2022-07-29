Liger anthem 'Waat Laga Denge' is out and is sure to raise your spirits

As Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer Liger is all set for a theatrical release, promotions are in full swing. Amidst interviews and making a splash at Koffee With Karan, the Arjun Reddy star announced the release of the song Waat Laga Denge, which happens to be Liger's theme song. The trailer that came out a few days back saw Vijay stammer the words, 'Waat laga denge,' and now the same song has been transformed into a powerful anthem. Besides Vijay, Ramya Krishnan, who plays the role of his mother makes a strong appearance in the 86-second video.

The song has been composed by Sunil Kashyap, the lyrics were penned by the director of this action drama, Puri Jagannadh. What's interesting is that Vijay has sung this track himself. Calling it 'The Liger attitude', he wrote, "India! Presenting, The Liger attitude - Podham. Kotladudham. Aag hein andar. Sabki #WaatLagaDenge"



See the post here:

In Liger, Vijay will be seen in the role of an MMA fighter, while Ananya plays the female lead. The movie bankrolled by Puri, Charmee Kaur, and Karan Johar also features actors like Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, and Makarand Deshpande. Mike Tyson makes a special cameo too.



Liger will hit the theatres on August 25.



Watch Waat Laga Denge video here:



