Unni Mukundan -Aparna Balamurali film gets title

We had earlier reported about Unni Mukundan and Aparna Balamurali starring in Luca director Arun Bose’s next. The makers have announced the film’s title as Mindiyum Paranjum. A first look featuring the two leads has also been released.

Arun Bose has scripted it along with Mridul George. The two had also co-written Luca. Unni Mukundan plays a character named Sanal while Aparna is Leena in the film. The cast also includes Jaffer Idukki, Jude Anthany Joseph, Maala Parvathy, Prasant Murali, and Sohan Seenulal, among others.

Mindiyum Paranjum is produced by filmmaker Salim Ahmed. The film has three-time National award winner Madhu Ambat as the cinematographer. Music is by Sooraj S Kurup, and Kiran Das handles the edits.

Mindiyum Paranjum is among Salim Ahamed’s newly announced productions aside from writer-director Charlie Davis’ Sundari Gardens, also featuring Aparna Balamurali alongside Neeraj Madhav.