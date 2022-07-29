Actor Aditi Gautam chats with us about her recent outing, Pakka Commercial

Aditi Gautam was recently seen in Pakka Commercial alongside Gopi Chand and Raashii Khanna made her Tollywood debut with Neninthe in the year 2008. While she has been a part of movies like Vedam and Sanju, she has not signed a Telugu project in a while. In a candid chat, she tells us why it has taken her this long to do a Telugu project. “Honestly, after Neninthe, I haven’t received a story that excited me. When Pakka Commercial was offered to me, the role of Amulya (also called Saira Banu) seemed like a fun and interesting part,” Aditi shares.

Aditi, who has been a part of only serious dramas in her career, has been wanting to do something that she hasn’t attempted till now. So, when a commercial entertainer like Pakka Commercial came her way, she had to say yes. “I was in Mumbai, when I got a call for this role. When I went to audition, honestly no one could imagine me playing Amulya. My red hair could be the reason why. But, the director Maruti sir saw the kind of conviction I had and believed I could pull this off. That’s how I got the chance,” Aditi shares.

Speaking about the preparation it took to play the part, she reveals that she had to spend a chunk of time on her dialogues to get the comic timing right. She further adds, “I was playing the role of a con woman who fools people with her naive and innocent looks. This resulted in some of the funniest moments in Pakka Commercial. So, yes, I did spend a lot of time getting the nuances of comedy.”

When she is not working, the actress likes to spend most of her time either reading her favourite novel or meditating. “I started to take good care of my health just recently. So, I tend to meditate and do yoga regularly. Besides that, I enjoy watching good shows on Netflix. What better way than watching great content and taking inspiration from it? Before signing off, she informs us that she has a couple of projects that she is excited about, “I am signing a few OTT projects, which you will hear about soon. There are also a couple of special songs that I am looking forward to being a part of.”

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com