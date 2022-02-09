Raashii Khanna in talks for Prabhas’ next?  

We had reported earlier that actor Prabhas is teaming up with director Maruthi for a horror-comedy tentatively titled Raju Deluxe. The latest buzz is that Maruthi is considering roping in actor Raashii Khanna as the female lead of the film.

Interestingly, Maruthi and Raashii had earlier collaborated for Prati Roju Pandage, Pakka Commercial and the Prabhas-starrer marks their third collaboration together. “Maruthi is looking for an actor who can pull off comedy with ease and has chanced upon Raashii with whom he delivered a blockbuster (Prati Roju Pandage) in the past. He believes that she would make a fresh pairing with Prabhas and is planning to initiate deliberations soon.

An announcement will surely be made if things work out and she joins the project,” says a source close to the development. Produced by DVV Danayya, Raju Deluxe is expected to go on floors in the second half of this year and would be completed in 90 days. Raashii has recently wrapped up shooting for Thank You and is also awaiting the release of Pakka Commercial on May 20.