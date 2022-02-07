Raashii Khanna begins filming for Karthi’s Sardar

We had recently reported that the filming of Karthi’s forthcoming project Sardar, directed by PS Mithran, has resumed after the actor wrapped up his work in Viruman. The latest update about the project is that Raashii Khanna, who plays the female lead, has begun shooting for the film.

Raashii took to Twitter to mark her first day of the shoot. “And another journey begins,” the Aranmanai 3 actor wrote while sharing a mirror selfie. She also indicated in the tweet that the filming is underway in Chennai.

Sardar’s primary cast also features Simran, Karnan-fame Rajisha Vijayan, and Chunky Pandey, in his Tamil debut. The film’s music will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while George C Williams will be handling the cinematography. Sardar is being produced by Prince Pictures, the production house that also bankrolled Karthi’s Dev.

In addition to Sardar, Raashii has multiple projects in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, including Thiruchitrambalam, Methavi, Thank You, Yodha, and Pakka Commercial, to name a few.

Here's the tweet: