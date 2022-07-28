Kalaga Thalaivan to be action entertainer, not political drama: Director Magizh Thirumeni

Director Magizh Thirmueni clarified to media sources on Wednesday that his upcoming movie Kalaga Thalaivan will be an action entertainer and not a political drama; the official theatrical release date of the film is yet to be announced. Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son and a member of the state Legislative Assembly, will play the lead role in the movie.

Speaking to media sources, Magizh said, “Many people seem to have the opinion that 'Kalaga Thalaivan' will be a political entertainer, but the fact is that this will be an action entertainer. This film is not about a guy getting into politics and reforming society (sic).”

The filmmaker, who is known for his critically acclaimed films such as Thadam and Thadaiyara Thaakka, also told media sources that the unit has completed work on the entire film. “Post-production is now on in full swing and is on the verge of being completed, (sic)" he added.

The film’s title, Kalaga Thalaivan translates to ‘Associate President’ in English, which led fans to believe that it would be a political thriller, as reported by media sources. Magizh told media sources, “Kalagam has many equivalents in English. The one that we think will be the most appropriate translation for our 'Kalaga Thalaivan' would be 'Rebel Leader.' (sic)”

According to media sources, actress Nidhhi Aggarwal will play to female lead opposite Udhayanidhi in the film. This is director Magizh’s fifth Tamil film; he previously worked as an assistant director to directors Selvaraghavan and Gautham Vasudev Menon.