Udhayanidhi Stalin's Article 15 remake titled Nenjuku Needhi, motion poster out

The Tamil remake of Article 15, starring Udhayanidhi Stalain, has been titled Nenjuku Needhi. The makers officially announced the film today with a title reveal and motion poster.

The film is written by Anubhav Sinha (who co-wrote and directed Article 15) and is directed by Arunraja Kamaraj of Kanaa-fame, the film also stars Aari, Tanya Ravichandran, Shivani Rajashekar, Yamini Chander, Suresh Chakravarthi, Ilavarasan, Mayilsamy, Abdool Lee, Ratsasan Saravanan, and others.

Interestingly, Nenjuku Needhi was also the title of the 1979 Jaishankar film, which was written by the late M Karunanidhi, former Chief Minister of the state and Udhayanidhi's grandfather. It was also the title of the former DMK head's autobiography

Nenjuku Needhi has cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan B, editing by Ruben and music composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. Tamizharasan Panchamuthu has written the dialogues for the film. Vinoth Rajkumar and Lalgudi N Ilayaraja are the art directors.

The film produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects in association with Romeo Pictures. Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and directed by Anubhav Sinha, was released in 2019 to critical acclaim.

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin also has Kannai Nambathey, Angel, and films with directors Magizh Thirumeni and Mari Selvaraj coming up.