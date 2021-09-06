It's official! Mrunal Thakur will be a part of the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Thadam alongside Aditya Roy Kapur

Actress Mrunal Thakur has been roped in to play the female lead in the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Thadam alongside actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Thadam, which was directed by Magizh Thirumeni, originally stars Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat, and Vidya Pradeep. The plot of the film revolves around the murder of a young man and the chaos that ensues after they find that the key accused in the murder appears to have a look-alike.

Based on true events, the yet-to-be-titled thriller, directed by Vardhan Ketkar, will premiere in October this year.

Mrunal took to Twitter on Monday to make the announcement. Sharing a picture of herself with Aditya, she wrote, “It’s time for a face-off! #AdityaRoyKapur are you ready? Super excited to work in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, #Thadam, to be directed by #VardhanKetkar (sic).”

Talking about her role as a “headstrong police officer” in the film, Mrunal said her character was “very intriguing” and that playing a cop has been on her checklist.

She added, “When I heard the story of the film, I instantly knew that I needed to be a part of this film. My character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on my checklist.”

She also explained that this role was different from all the characters she has played till now. “This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one,” Mrunal said.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, who brought the actress on board, said how it had occurred to the team to rope in Mrunal. He said, “When Murad Bhai and I were discussing the cop’s character, we instantly thought of Mrunal. She has chosen many interesting roles in her films and also stood out with her performances in them.”

He added, “We thought that she would be perfect for this character and we are glad she is equally excited to be a part of this.”

Producer Murad Khetani too shared similar sentiments and said, “During my discussion with Bhushanji, we instantly thought of Mrunal for the role. When we approached her with this character, she was excited and quickly came on board. We are looking forward to working with her.”

In other news, Mrunal was last seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan and will star next in Jersey alongside Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur. On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen Om: the Battle Within opposite actress Sanjana Sanghi.

*With inputs from IANS