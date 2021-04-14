Actress Mrunal Thakur, who started her journey with the television show Kumkum Bhagya, went on to do films like Batla House opposite John Abraham, Super 30 with Hrithik Roshan and will now be seen in Toofaan opposite Farhan Akhtar. The actress tells us that her dream has come true with this film. “I kind of manifested it, I believe. I remember watching Bhaag Milkha Bhaag alone in a theatre during my college days and I wrote a huge note just assuming that Rakeysh sir would one day read my message. At that time I didn’t even know I would be an actor,” says the actress.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film is produced by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. “Working with Excel is like a dream, especially when you have a combination of Farhan and Rakeysh sir. We were completely pampered and the treatment on the set was so amazing,” shares the Ghost Stories actress.

Toofan that was supposed to release in theatres will now release on May 21, on Amazon Prime, owing to the pandemic. Mrunal feels that an OTT release will make the film accessible to a global audience. “The fact that Toofaan is releasing in 240 countries on the OTT platform is a blessing in disguise because there are no geographical barriers here. A film like Toofaan, which is inspirational, is most needed at a time like this to motivate people. I definitely think it will be the best film project to come out on OTT,” she says.

After Toofaan Mrunal will be seen in Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor.