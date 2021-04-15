Aditya Roy Kapur took to Instagram to introduce his new ‘love’ and posted an adorable picture of the two of them

Aditya Roy Kapur, who nurtures immense love for animals, recently adopted a stray dog and named it Luna. The actor took to Instagram to introduce his new ‘love ’ and posted an adorable picture of the two of them.

A source revealed, “Aditya found this dog near his farmhouse and, without a second thought, brought her home. He didn’t look at adopting a stray dog as a big deal. It came very naturally to him. The actor just loves to be around animals and is always super excited to help them in any possible way. ”

Fans began sending their love through social media after getting to know about this.

On the professional front, the powerhouse performer will be next seen in a full-blown action avatar for the film, Om: The Battle Within, alongside Sanjana Sanghi. Directed by Kapil Verma, the film is written by Niket Pandey and Akshat R Saluja.