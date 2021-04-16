Actor-producer Ajay Devgn has announced his next production in association with Siddharth Roy Kapur. Titled Gobar, the film will be a comedy-drama.

The movie will be directed by ad-filmmaker Sabal Shekhawat, who has also penned the script with Sambhit Mishra. Gobar will be Sabal’s first feature film.

The story is about a veterinary doctor who uncovers an underground web of corruption-based activities at a state-run hospital in his locality.

Talking about the story, Ajay says he’s confident that people will love it. “The story of Gobar is at once unique, relatable, and incredibly funny, as well as gripping and entertaining to the point that I’m confident it will compel people to go to the theatres,” he says.

“We are very clear about the impact we want to make. We want viewers to laugh, relax, perhaps think a little bit and be entertained. The standard that Siddharth observes in content creation and filmmaking makes this collaboration very exciting for us,” Ajay adds.

Siddharth says the film centres around the journey of a common man and comes with a simple message. “Gobar is a story that chronicles the seemingly pointless but ultimately heroic journey of a simple citizen who deals with corruption in a way that will bring on many laughs, much adventure, and ultimately a simple message about the power of the common man,” says Siddharth.

He adds, “What makes the film entertaining and unique is that it is a situational comedy that sheds light on the inner workings of power. To be collaborating with Ajay, someone I have always respected for his creative choices, and his team at Ajay Devgn Films on bringing this film to life is very exciting.”

Sabal says the film has been written keeping in mind true events. “Gobar is a film that will take viewers back to the charming days of the nineties and the simple life of small town living. I wrote this story keeping in mind a few true events that unravelled a gamut of issues, the centre of which is a vet whose love for his cows and animals supersedes everything,” Sabal explains.

He also expressed gratitude over the fact that Ajay and Siddharth had agreed to work with him for the movie. “I’m grateful and happy that two esteemed producers like Ajay and Sid showed faith in my vision and offered a sizable canvas to the storyline. Quality cinema has come from both production houses, and I’m sure that the treatment of my directorial will be no different. As a filmmaker, I’m absolutely thrilled!” Sabal gushes.

Produced under the banners Ajay Devgn Films and Roy Kapur Films, the film will go on floors at the end of 2021. The casting of the film is currently underway.

