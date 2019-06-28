Superstar Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Super 30 has run into many controversies before its release. The latest criticism that was doing the rounds was the actor's skin colour. Hrithik has been made to appear on-screen with a skin tone that's at least two-to-three shades darker than his original skin colour. While some of the audiences have criticised the filmmakers for this, Hrithik's co-actor in the film Mrunal Thakur has come to his rescue.

Speaking to a daily in Mumbai, Mrunal who has earlier acted in the film Love Sonia, said, "I think it was required for the character. Whenever I saw Hrithik in his dark complexion, I would end up calling him Anand and not Hrithik. When people see the film, they will understand why it was necessary. In Love Sonia (2018), they (the makers) made me three or four shades darker, and it worked."



Hrithik plays Anand Kumar, the math wizard from Patna in Bihar, who is well-known for helping children from underprivileged sections to crack the IIT JEE exams.