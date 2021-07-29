Aditya Roy Kapur comes on board for Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, Thadam

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur has come on board for the Hindi remake of the 2019-Tamil action thriller, Thadam.



Based on true events, the yet-to-be-titled film will see Aditya in a double role, both very different from one another, for the very first time.

Excited to take up this challenge, Aditya Roy Kapur shares, “As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I’m certainly up for it!”

When asked what brought him on board, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani-actor complemented the original film. “The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me,” he avers about the film that is scheduled to go on floors in September.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, the film is helmed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar.

On the work front, Aditya was last seen in Ludo, Malang and Sadak 2 and has action-thriller Om: The Battle Within lined up next. Directed by Kapil Verma, it also stars Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi.



