Bharateeyudu 2 to resume from September? 

The long-pending shooting of Shankar’s Bharateeyudu 2 is said to resume from September, according to reports. A month ago, Udhayanidhi Stalin confirmed that works for the film will be restarted by Lyca Productions soon.

Sources now stated that Kamal Haasan has travelled to the USA on a three-week trip for works related to the film.

Bharateeyudu 2, which went on floors before the lockdown, met with a major obstacle in the form of an accident on the film’s sets that resulted in the death of three crew members. While the pandemic created further difficulties, it got even more twisted with creative differences between the makers.

The star cast of Bharateeyudu 2 includes Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Gulshan Grover, and Kajal Aggarwal

Bharateeyudu 2 will mark the second collaboration between Anirudh Ravichander and Kamal Haasan after Vikram. It may be noted that Shankar is working on RC 15 with Ram Charan and Kamal has announced a film under Mahesh Narayanan.