Liger team meets Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan on the sets of Godfather

The crew of Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film, Liger, which included Charmme Kaur, Vijay, and director Puri Jagannadh, paid a visit to the set of Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi's highly awaited film Godfather. Bollywood actor Salman Khan was also present on the sets. A picture of them all together was posted by Vijay and Charmee on Twitter and sources state that the picture went viral soon after it surfaced on the internet.

“Megastar @KChiruTweets sir & @BeingSalmanKhan sir -Your blessings and love for #Liger means the world to us! My respect and love always (sic),” Vijay wrote along with the picture.

According to sources, in a unique set built in Mumbai, the Godfather crew was filming a special song, which will have Chiranjeevi and Salman shake a leg together. The Liger team who were busy in promoting their film in the city, visited the Godfather sets to meet Chiranjeevi and Salman.

Godfather is a Telugu movie which is being directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. The movie is billed as a political thriller. It is a remake of 2019 Malayalam film, Lucifer which starred Mohanlal in the lead role and was directed by Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

On the other hand, Puri Jagannadh’s Liger is an action drama film that will hit the screens on August 25. Liger also stars Ananya Pandey as the female lead along with Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu in various roles. American boxer, Mike Tyson will also make a special appearance in the film. The film has been produced by Puri Connect in association with Karan Johar’s production house, Dharma Productions. According to sources, Puri, Charmme, Karan, and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.