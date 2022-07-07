'Godfather' team's blunder causes social media chaos  

According to recent reports, Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi had sought the assistance of a numerologist to help him get through the current rough patch in his career. The failure of Acharya was said to have prompted the actor to add an extra 'E' to his spelling in order to change his fortunes.

In the first look teaser of his upcoming film Godfather, he was referred to as Chiranjeeevi, with an extra 'e' in his name. Sources state that a few portals were quick to jump to the assumption that Chiranjeevi had sought a numerologist for the sake of a good hit in the coming days. There were many news stories floating online on the topic.

In the end, it finally came to light that all these reports were rumors. Media sources state that people close to the Chiranjeevi said that the extra 'E' was due to a typographical error in the first teaser for Godfather. The extra letter has been deleted, and the right spelling has been restored, according to sources.

Chiranjeevi's fans on social media quoted the 'name change' articles, defending the megastar. “If one or two failures would push him to change his name, he must have done it for 'n' number of times in his distinguished career. This is just rubbish, (sic)” a fan wrote on social media.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Koratala Siva’s action-drama Acharya where he shared screen space with his son Ram Charan. Recently, the makers had released a new look poster for Godfather, where the actor was seen sporting a salt and pepper look. The film is scheduled for a October, 2022 release.

