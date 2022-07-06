Chiranjeevi's God Father first look out

The first look poster of upcoming film, God Father, starring actor Chiranjeevi, was released by the makers on social media on Monday.

The makers have also announced that the film is set to release for Dasara, this year.

Directed by Mohan Raja, God Father is being produced on a grand scale by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

In the first look poster, Chiranjeevi sports a salt and pepper look while giving a stern gaze sitting on a chair, and wearing black shades. The makers also released a glimpse which shows thousands of party workers gathered outside the office, while Chiranjeevi comes out of an ambassador car and walks inside.

Besides Chiranjeevi, the film also features a star ensemble cast, including Nayanthara, Hindi actor Salman Khan, Puri Jagannadh, Satyadev, Harish Uthaman, Jayaprakash, and Vamsi Krishna, among others. Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi will also feature in a song together, which will be choreographed by Prabhu Deva. S Thaman will compose the music.

The film’s technical crew consists of cinematography by Nirav Shah, while Suresh Selvarajan is the art director.

God Father is the remake of Malayalam's superhit action political thriller Lucifer, starring Mohanlal under Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial.