Salman Khan’s ‘Bhaijaan’ brings Devi Sri Prasad and Honey Singh together

Popular Telugu music director Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) is all set to collaborate with the Bollywood rapper and music composer Yo Yo Honey Singh to compose a song for Bhaijaan starring Salman Khan, say media sources. This would be the first time the artistes are joining hands for a project.

According to reports, DSP had earlier composed tracks for Salman’s Bhaijaan but due to creative differences, he stepped away from the project amicably.

DSP had been on a roll after delivering chartbusters like Srivalli and Oo Antava for Allu Arjun’s blockbuster 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Reports state that the makers of the project love the track and it would go on to become a hit.

“It’s a dance number marking the unique collaboration of DSP with Yo Yo Honey Singh. The makers have already recorded the song and some who have heard it insist that it would be an earworm for the audiences. It’s a merger of peppy beats with a bit of rap by Yo Yo Honey Singh, (sic)” a source close to the film's production told media sources.

Reportedly, the name of Salman Khan’s film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been changed to Bhaijaan which was the original title. Sources state that Salman is currently shooting for the film with Pooja Hedge opposite him in the lead. The film also stars Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Palak Tiwari. . Reports say that Ram Charan would be making a cameo in one of the film’s songs.

Last time Salman and Honey Singh collaborated for the hit track Yaar Na Miley from the 2014 film Kick.



