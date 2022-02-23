Music video director Mihir Gulati shares work experience with Jacqueline Fernandez and Honey Singh

Director Mihir Gulati is the man behind the hit number Mud Mud Ke, sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar and starring the ravishing actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone, the handsome Italian model and singer. Terming Mud Mud Ke a dream project for any director, Gulati avers, “When Anshul Garg (Desi Music Factory) contacted me to direct the video, I couldn’t believe it. It was quite a challenge for me as we were working with such a big star cast. The storyline we thought was a tricky one when it comes to execution, as we only had two dates from the artistes. They went out of their comfort zones to make this video happen.”

Talking about directing Jacqueline and Morrone, he adds, “It never felt like I was directing a big star of Bollywood. Jacqueline was very down to earth. Being an International Netflix Star, Michele Morrone, was very understanding and professional. We had a lot of fun during the shoot and I also taught him some Punjabi and Hindi.”

Gulati has quite an oeuvre in directing music videos and his hit videos include Saiyaan ji, Billo Tu Aag, both featuring rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. His chance meeting with Honey Singh on the sets of one of his music videos led to one collaboration after the other. He shares, “Working with him in itself is a huge learning process. He is the most visionary artiste I have ever come across. He always treats me as a younger brother. He knows the pulse of the Indian audience and that’s what I’m learning from him every day. His energy is contagious and he inspires everyone around his circle.”

