Mega 154 — Chiranjeevi’s upcoming action entertainer’s release announced

Actor Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, tentatively titled Mega 154, will release in theatres in January 2023, marking the festivity of Sankranthi.

Directed by Bobby (KS Ravindra), Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. GK Mohan serves as the film’s co-producer. Actor Shruti Haasan plays the female lead in the film.

The film’s teaser will be released soon. In the poster, although Chiranjeevi’s face has not been revealed, we can see his hand holding an anchor and there are yachts sailing on the sea in the background. “Kaluddam… Sankranthi ki Jan 2023,” the poster read.

According to the press release, Chiranjeevi has completed 40% of the film’s shoot. Its next schedule will begin in July and the shoot is expected to wrap up soon within a deadline. The untitled film is billed as an action entertainer with the actor said to be playing a power-packed role.

The film’s technical crew includes music composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographer Arthur A Wilson, editor Niranjan Devaramane, production designer AS Prakash and costume designer Sushmita Konidela.

While Bobby has penned the story and dialogues, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy have written the screenplay. The writing team also includes Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi who was last seen in Acharya, has a handful of projects in the pipeline including Godfather, Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar.