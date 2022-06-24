Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona trailer out

The much-awaited trailer of Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona dropped on Thursday. The trailer of the pan-India 3D mystery thriller marks actor Kichcha Sudeep's entry into the innovative visual effects domain.

We see glimpses of a village scene and mesmerising 3D visuals in the video, which is followed by Kichcha Sudeep's entry on a ship. Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez too appears to be winning hearts with her new avatar as ‘Gadang Rakkamma’.

Also read: Kichcha Sudeep recalls his fanboy moment with cricket legend Kapil Dev

The trailer launched in Mumbai, where the media got an exclusive look at the Ra Ra Rakkamma track. Big names from multiple film industries have come together for the trailer launch in different languages. While Bollywood actor Salman Khan launched it in Hindi, Kollywood actor Dhanush did it in Tamil. Dulquar Salmaan introduced the trailer in Malayalam, while Ram Charan launched the trailer in Telugu. Kichcha Sudeep launched the trailer of the film in Kannada.

Also read: Kichcha Sudeepa's 'Vikrant Rona' set to open in 14 languages

Vikrant Rona, directed by Anup Bhandari, will release worldwide in 3D on July 28. It stars Kichcha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok in lead roles. Presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations in north India, the film is produced by Jack Manjunath und his banner, Shalini Artss and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origin.

The film will be distributed in north India by PVR Pictures.