Rakshit Shetty to contribute box office profit of 777 Charlie to the NGOs

Kannada-actor Rakshit Shetty starrer comedy-drama 777 Charlie has been a box office hit of the season and has received an overwhelming response from the audience as well as critics across industries. Now, the team of the film has decided to donate five percent of the film’s profit to NGOs working for the welfare of dogs across the country.

Sharing the news, Rakshit took to his social media handle and penned an emotional note. “It has been 25 days since 777 Charlie has reached you, and it has been receiving unsurpassed love since. Our happiness sees no bounds as we begin to grasp the kind of admiration and recognition this film has earned us. We believe that the only way to celebrate this success is by celebrating the multitude of people who have tirelessly worked in the union in bringing this film on screen. We have therefore resolved to share 10 percent of the profit that 777 Charlie makes, with every individual who has advanced the culmination of this film. As the makers of 777 Charlie, we are aware of the kind of effort and resource that goes into creating a happy and safe environment for the animals around us. In this light, we would like to contribute 5 percent of the profit, in the name of Charlie, to NGOs across the country that have been dedicated to working towards the welfare of Indie dogs and animals. Using our light to ignite someone else’s will illuminate the world. Thanks to each one of you for lighting our world with your love. (sic),”



Directed by Kiranraj K 777 Charlie talks about the love between a dog and his master. The film is lauded by Superstar Rajinikanth who called Rakshit Shetty to praise his performance in the 777 Charlie.

