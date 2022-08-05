Puneeth Rajkumar to be awarded Karnataka Ratna posthumously on November 1: CM Basavaraj Bommai

The Karnataka government will present the Karnataka Ratna award posthumously to late Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar on the day of Karnataka Rajyotsava (state formation day) this year, according to media sources. The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai made the announcement at the inauguration ceremony of the Independence Day Flower Show at the Lalbagh Glass House on Friday.

“We have decided to present the award to late Puneeth Rajkumar on November 1 (sic),” Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was quoted as saying by media sources.

Puneeth will be the 10th recipient of the state's highest civilian honour. The chief minister spoke to the media after the ceremony, saying that a committee would be formed to make preparations for the award presentation ceremony.

“Members of Dr Rajkumar's family would also be included as members of the committee. We all together will present the award posthumously to Puneeth in a highly dignified manner,” the chief minister added, according to media sources.

Puneeth Rajkumar, the youngest son of Kannada actor late Dr Rajkumar, passed away on October 29, 2021 at 46 years due to cardiac arrest. The actor was popularly known as Appu by his fans. He made his on-screen debut at the age of six months. He also won a National Award as a child artiste for the 1985 film, Bettada Hoovu. He made his debut as a lead actor in 2002 in the film, Appu and went on to act in 29 films, stated reports.

Sources added that this year, the flower show was organised as a tribute to Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth. On the topic of the show, Basavaraj told media sources, “The flower show being held annually since 1922 has been attracting huge crowds every year. This year, it is even more attractive as the nation is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. It is set to attract lakhs of people over the next 10 days.”

Reports added that the Chief Minister had announced plans to confer the award on Puneeth in November last year, at the 'Puneetha Namana,' an event to pay homage to Puneeth.

According to sources, the Karnataka Ratna was last awarded to Dr Virendra Heggade for social service in 2009. They added that Puneeth's late father, Rajkumar is among the first recipients of the Karnataka Ratna award in 1992, along with poet Kuvempu.