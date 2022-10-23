Anushka’s post for Virat after his match-winning performance in the Ind-Pak T20 WC match is all heart

Indian actress Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a heartfelt note for her husband Virat Kohli after India's win in the Group 2, Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Virat scored a half-century in the match helping India to secure a four-wicket win against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket ground.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of snaps from the cricket match on her television. She captioned the post, “You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in people's lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man, my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind-boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin.”

On the topic of India winning the match, Virat said in a presentation after the match, “It is a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that is when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts. The first one was back of a hand-slower ball (the one over long-on). Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best T20I innings. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support.”

On the work front, Anushka will be next seen in the role of Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming biopic Chakda Xpress.