Actress Taapsee Pannu hosts a Diwali bash for industry friends

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu celebrated new beginnings as a producer with her production house Outsiders Films by hosting a Diwali party recently. The bash was attended by many of her industry friends and family members.

Talking about the celebration, Taapsee told media sources, “This has been long due. We started work under our production house and finished shooting 2 films over the last 2 years but just didn't get time and occasion to celebrate so much that has happened in the last 2 years. What better than Diwali to celebrate with our friends who are our extended family here in this city. It just gave us all time to connect and celebrate which otherwise in our busy lives we don't. This Diwali is truly one of its kind for me.”

According to sources, celebrities who attended the party included Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D‘Souza, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Actor Pratik Gandhi also attended with his wife. Also, putting their best fashion foot forward were young stars Sanjana Sanghi, and Adarsh Gourav. Popular Directors from the industry Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra, and Aneez Bazmee were also present, along with Outsider Films Co-Producer Pranjal Khandhdiya, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Elli Avram, Singer Papon, Saqib Saleem, and more, stated sources.

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in the 2022 film Dobaaraa directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film which was a remake of the 2018 Spanish film, Mirage also starred Pavail Gulati, Nassar, Rahul Bhat, and Sukant Goel in pivotal roles. She will next be seen in the movie, Blurr, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah which is a remake of the Spanish film Julia's Eyes. The project also marks Taapsee's first movie as a producer.