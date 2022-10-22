Matthew Perry says it was scary when his ‘Friends’ co-star Aniston called him out for alcohol abuse

Actor Matthew Perry recently opened up about how he felt when his Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston called him out for his alcohol abuse. In a new interview, he admitted that he was ‘scared’ when the actress confronted him about his drinking. “Secrets kill you. Secrets kill people like me. At the time I should have been the toast of the town. I was in a dark room meeting nothing but drug dealers and completely alone. Jenny said ‘We know you're drinking.’ Imagine how scary a moment that was,” Matthew said in the interview.

Also read: Friends: The Reunion records over 1 million views across India

According to sources, the 53-year-old actor starred as Chandler Bing on the sitcom alongside Jennifer, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox from 1994 until 2004 but struggled with addiction at the height of his fame.

The actor went on to add that Jennifer, who starred as Rachel Green on the classic sitcom, was the co-star who “reached out to him the most” and he is so ‘grateful’ to have had her support. “She was the one that reached out the most. I'm really grateful to her for that,” Matthew said in the interview.

The actor who achieved sobriety some years ago has also opened up about his addiction struggles in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing and claimed that readers will be surprised at just how bad his struggles have been and how close he came to death.

Also read: Friends star Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing faces criticism for promoting Friends merchandise using the COVID-19 pandemic

“I think they'll be surprised at how bad it got at certain times and how close to dying I came. I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn't surprise anybody. And that's a very scary thing to be living with. So my hope is that people will relate to it, and know that this disease attacks everybody. It doesn't matter if you're successful or not successful, the disease doesn't care,” Matthew was quoted as saying.