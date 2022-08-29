India vs Pakistan: Bollywood celebrities hail Team India’s victory at Asia Cup 2022

On Sunday, it was team India vs Pakistan playing against each other for the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. Just like every match between the two countries, Sunday saw everyone glued to their television screens. Team India led by Rohit Sharma defeated Babar Azam’s side by five wickets. This is the first time India faced Pakistan post its 10-wicket thrashing of Babar Azam's Pakistan in last year's T20 World Cup.

The match was also memorable for India for the former Team Blue captain Virat Kohli played his 100th T20I on Sunday, becoming the first India to play a century of matches in all formats of cricket at the international level.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Team Blue from Bollywood celebrities.

Kartik Aaryan, the self-claimed cricket fan shared a snippet of the match on his Instagram handle and wrote, “I keep praying that India wins…All day All night long #HardikRoohBaba. (sic).”

Angad Bedi also took to his Instagram Stories and hailed Team India for the victory. “Hardik Pandya what a champion, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and team phenomenal win. (sic),” wrote the Soorma actor. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan also shared a congratulatory message for team India. She wrote, “What a match, both the teams, well played. (sic).” Brahmastra star Mouni Roy wrote, “Indiaaaa, Indiaaaa, What a win, Jai Hind. (sic).”

While the actors shared their excitement and joy on social media, former Miss Universe Urvashi Rautela and Liger star Vijay Deverakonda attended the match in Dubai.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Team India on their win against Pakistan. “#TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today’s #AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory. (sic),” the PM wrote.

Winning the toss, Pakistani cricketers scored 147 runs in 19.5 overs. In the second innings, Indian cricketers finished off the match in 19.4 overs. Hardik Pandya turned a treat to watch for the audiences with standout bowling and batting, taking figures of 3/25 and then scoring an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls. He won the match with a six off the fourth ball of the last over.

For the unversed, the Indian team included Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan.