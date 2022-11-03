Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor says that she is quite "superstitious"

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about her superstitious beliefs and how she visits the Tirupati temple on special occasions every time. The actress, along with her father who is also a well-known film producer, Boney Kapoor, came on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film Mili.

Also read: It would be odd to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan: Janhvi Kapoor

Apart from discussing the movie and shooting experiences, both of them also opened up about their lives. Janhvi told Kapil on the show that she is very superstitious about certain things. “I'm quite superstitious. Now too while entering the stage I entered with my right foot first. Also, on mom and dad's birthday, New year, and other special occasions, I make sure to visit Tirupati, and Thursday I am veg,” the actress said.

Also read; Budding actor Sahil Mehta on working with Janhvi Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in Good Luck Jerry and Raksha Bandhan

The 25-year-old actress has worked in movies such as Dhadak, played the character of an Indian Air Force officer and Kargil war veteran Gunjan Saxena in the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Later on, she also became part of the horror comedy film Roohi and Good Luck Jerry in which she played the titular lead. Now, the actress is all set to play the lead character in Mili in which she will be seen as a woman fighting for her survival after being stuck in a freezer.