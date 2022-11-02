Actress Hansika Motwani is now engaged! Check out pictures from the dreamy Paris proposal here

Actress Hansika Motwani has confirmed on Instagram that she is now engaged to businessman Sohail Kathuria! Sharing pictures on Wednesday of the proposal that looks like it came straight out of a fairy tale, Hansika wrote in the caption, “Now & Forever.”

Hansika could be seen wearing an off-white, strapless gown paired with heels, while her now-fiancé Sohail had worn a suit. A couple of pictures showed Sohail getting down on one knee to propose to Hansika, while other photos had the couple posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, with fireworks going off near them, candles placed around in the shape of a heart, and the letters spelling, ‘Marry me’ placed behind them.

Check out the pictures from the dreamy proposal here:

Also read: Actress Hansika's next film goes on floors

Replying to the post, Sohail Kathuria wrote, “I love you my life.”

Congratulatory wishes poured in for the couple in the comments section of Hansika’s post from actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Shetty, sportsperson PV Sindhu and others. Meanwhile, actress Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Congratulationssss Hansu,” and actress Esha Gupta wrote, “OMG yay congratulations babyyy.”

While the official announcement about their wedding is yet to be made, reports have claimed that the couple may tie the knot in Jaipur, Rajasthan on December 4.

On the work front, Hansika was last seen in the Tamil film Maha, which was her 50th film. The actress is gearing up for the release of her next film, titled Guardian. Touted to be a horror-thriller, the film will be directed by Vijay Chandar.