Hansika to make her Tamil OTT debut

Actor Hansika will be making her Tamil digital debut with a series currently in development at Disney+ Hotstar. The show is being helmed by director M Rajesh. The series marks her second collaboration with the filmmaker after the 2012 comedy film, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Further details related to the project, including the genre and other cast and crew, are yet to be announced. Incidentally, Rajesh's latest release Vanakkam Da Mappilei premiered digitally through Sun NXT in April last year. He is also currently awaiting the release of The Victim, an anthology that is expected to hit the streaming space soon.

Hansika, on the other hand, has multiple films across Tamil and Telugu, including Partner, Rowdy Baby, My Name is Shruthi, 105 Minuttess, Maha, a project with Vijay Chandar and R Kannan each.