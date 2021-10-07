Hansika's Rowdy Baby goes on floors

The filming of Rowdy Baby, starring Hansika in the lead role, has begun today following a pooja ceremony. Directed by JM Raja Saravanan, the film features a large star cast that includes the likes of Sathyaraj, Meena, Ramki, Sonia Aggarwal, Raai Laxmi, John Kokken of Sarpatta Parambarai-fame.

Produced by Ramesh P Pillai through his production house, Abhishek Films, Rowdy Baby has music by Sam CS. P Chelladurai will be handling the cinematography, while Deepak S Dwaraknath will be serving as the editor. The film also stars Anitha Sampath and Deepa Shankar in supporting roles. Further details related to the project are currently under wraps.

Meanwhile, Hansika has multiple projects in her upcoming slate of releases across Tamil and Telugu, including Maha, which marks her 50th outing as an actor, 105 Minuttess, and My Name is Shruti.