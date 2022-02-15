Hansika's next goes on floors

Actor Hansika's next went on floors today in the presence of Vijay Sethupathi, KS Ravikumar and producer Thanu.

The yet-to-be-titled film is directed by the duo Sabari Gireesan and Guru Saravanan, the makers of Koogle Kuttapppan, the yet-to-be-released remake of Android Kunjappan.

The film has been bankrolled by director Vijay Chandar's production house Film Works and has cinematography by Shakthi.

Hansika was last in the news for her OTT debut directed by Rajesh, for Disney+Hotstar. The series marks her second collaboration with the filmmaker after the 2012 comedy film, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The actor has multiple films across Tamil and Telugu, including Partner, Rowdy Baby, My Name is Shruthi, 105 Minuttes, Maha, a project with R Kannan.