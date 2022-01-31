Rajesh's web series to feature an ensemble cast

Director Rajesh, known for helming films such as Siva Manasula Sakthi and Boss Engira Bhaskaran, is now working on a web series featuring an ensemble cast. The yet-to-be-titled series will star Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Hansika Motwani, Janani and Mugen Rao.

Said to be made for Disney+ Hotstar, the series will mark the OTT debut of the lead actors. The rest of the cast includes Subbu Panchu, Narayan Lucky and Abhishek. An official announcement from the makers is expected soon.

Incidentally, Rajesh's latest release Vanakkam Da Mappilei premiered digitally through Sun NXT in April last year. He is also currently awaiting the release of The Victim, an anthology that is expected to hit the streaming space soon. The director is also said to be collaborating with Jayam Ravi for a feature film.

Hansika, on the other hand, has multiple films across Tamil and Telugu, including Partner, Rowdy Baby, My Name is Shruthi, 105 Minuttess, Maha, a project with Vijay Chandar and R Kannan each. Shanthanu, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Raavana Koottam, directed by Vikram Sugumaran of Madha Yannani Koottam fame.