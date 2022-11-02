Shah Rukh Khan shares selfie with sea of fans gathered near his house in Mumbai to wish him for his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan with his fans at his residence in Mumbai

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is celebrating his 57th birthday today, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a selfie that he clicked with thousands of fans who had gathered in front of his house in Mumbai to wish him for his birthday.

The picture showed King Khan posing with a sea of his fans in the background. He wrote in the caption, "It's so lovely to live in front of the sea...the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday."

It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy. pic.twitter.com/cUjOdqptNu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2022

He also thanked his fans for making the occasion special and added, "Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy (sic)."

The sea of love as I see it. Thank u all for being there and making this day ever so special. Gratitude…and only Love to you all. pic.twitter.com/IHbt4oOfYc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 3, 2022

On the work front, the teaser of Shah Rukh's upcoming film Pathaan, directed by Sidharth Anand of War fame, was also unveiled today to mark the occasion and his comeback to Bollywood. The film is the first of Shah Rukh's three upcoming films after a hiatus of over four years.

He was last seen in the 2018 movie, Zero, which was directed by Aanand L Rai. The film also featured Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Pathaan is produced by Yash Raj Films and will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023.