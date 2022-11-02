Pathaan's teaser released on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday; promises the return of the actor with a bang

The teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, Pathaan, was unveiled today on the occasion of the superstar's 57th birthday. The teaser is filled with action and adrenaline-boosting chase sequences. The film features Shah Rukh in the role of an Indian spy, who refuses to give up and claws his way out of any given situation attributing to his survival instincts.

Also read: Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, here're 10 movies to binge on

The teaser begins with a voice-over introducing the titular character. It then spirals into a full-blown action saga with SRK beating the baddies. Deepika Padukone also makes a stunning appearance in the teaser followed by John Abraham, whose character is introduced as he fires a grenade launcher.

The film, directed by Sidharth Anand of War fame, has all the elements of a classic action movie. The teaser features evident sequences which remind of the best YRF (Yash Raj Films) action films over the years, be it the aquatic chase sequence (Bang Bang), the acrobatics-induced fight sequences (War), the bird eye view of cities (War and Fan) or the fight sequence atop a moving vehicle (Dhoom).

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan wraps up shooting for Atlee’s Jawaan, shares his experience on Twitter

Pathaan presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and abilities to merge with the world that he resides. The film is the first of Shah Rukh's three upcoming films after a hiatus of over four years. He was last seen in the 2018 movie, Zero, which was directed by Aanand L Rai. The film also featured Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Pathaan is produced by Yash Raj Films and will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023.