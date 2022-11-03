Burj Khalifa lights up on Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday; reads, ‘Happy birthday, Pathaan. We love you’

On the occasion of Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday on Wednesday, the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa was lit up with a message wishing the actor. The message on the building read, “Happy birthday Shah Rukh. Happy birthday, Pathaan. We love you,” with a picture of the actor. The song, Tujhe Dekha To, from Shah Rukh’s 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was also played in the background.

A video of the same was shared by the official Instagram handle of Burj Khalifa. The post was captioned, “BurjKhalifa lights up in celebration of the birthday of the great Bollywood star, Shah Rukh Khan! Lets wish him a Happy Birthday.”

Shah Rukh also took to Instagram to share a selfie with a sea of fans outside his house, Mannat in Mumbai. He captioned the post, “It's so lovely to live in front of the sea...The sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday....thank you. Grateful for making me feel so special...And happy.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2018 film, Zero, as the lead. He also made a cameo appearance in the 2022 Aamir Khan film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The teaser for the film was also released on Wednesday on the star’s birthday and has clocked 17 million views on YouTube till now.

Shah Rukh will also appear in the upcoming film, Jawan, which will be directed by Atlee and mark the filmmaker's directorial debut in Bollywood. The film also has Nayanthara as the female lead.